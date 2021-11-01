UPDATE: 2 arrested, charged with murder following weekend shooting, victim identified

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- Odessa Police have identified the victim in a deadly shooting over the weekend as 52-year-old Jesse Sanchez.

According to OPD, around 1:32 a.m. on October 31, police responded to a parking lot at 4555 E University Boulevard after a call of shots fired in the area. There, police found Sanchez injured from a gunshot wound. Investigators say Sanchez was inside Agave Bar prior to the shooting. As the victim exited the business, he was shot while walking to his car. Sanchez was taken to Medical Center Hospital where he died.

Investigators say the shooters, identified as Martin Monge Hernandez, 19, and Cristian Escarcega, 24, left the parking lot after the shooting and were followed by OPD officers. According to a release by OPD, the Ector County Sheriff’s office assisted in the pursuit which ended near West Cananero Court. After a brief chase, both men were taken into custody.





Hernandez has been charged with Murder, a 1st degree felony, as well as Evading Arrest with a vehicle, a 2nd degree felony. Cristian Escarcega, 24, has also been charged with Murder and Evading Arrest. Both men are currently in custody at the Ector County Law Enforcement Center.

OPD says the investigation is ongoing.