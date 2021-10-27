Unsolved crimes

ECSO asking for help from the community to solve ‘suspicious death’ from 2019

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- The Ector County Sheriff’s Office, along with Odessa Crime Stoppers is asking for help from the community to help with information in the 2019 death of an Odessa teen.

On December 20, nearly two years ago, deputies with ECSO responded to a home in the 300 block of W 46th Street in north Ector County to investigate an unattended death. At the scene, deputies found 17-year-old Christopher Scharborough, also known as Chris West, dead.

Investigators have not revealed how the teen died but said there are “suspicious circumstances” surrounding his death. Now, investigators are asking for help from anyone with information to help get the case solved.

If you have information, please call Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS.