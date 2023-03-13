ODESSA, Texas – (KMID/KPEJ) – A lot of people have podcasts about true crime. There’s one here in the Basin that’s about some of the most notorious cold cases dating back decades.

They’re put together by Odessa Crime Stoppers and other local agencies.

ABC Big 2 went to visit the two people leading the efforts and how each episode is done.

It’s called the Behind the Line Podcast where you will learn about unsolved cases in the area dating back all the way to 1977.

“We don’t want those victims to be forgotten and you know some of our cases are as much as 40 years old,” said Odessa Crimestoppers CEO Susan Rogers.

Now, years later, Susan Rogers and Ector County Deputy/ podcast creatot Ryan Kelly said they’re hoping to solve these cases.

“We’ve been told by many investigators that these cases can’t be solved,” said Kelly during a podcast recording.

They said they need your help.

“With each podcast we’ll be bringing you a case that has remained unsolved in hopes that you our listeners can become active participants in helping to close these cold cases we present to you,” said Kelly in a podcast recording.

We asked Rogers how they picked their cases for the podcast.

“We actually have most files on all of the cold cases here in Ector County, so we are able to go through select the different cases [and] we do go to law enforcement and ask them which cases [they would] like us to profile,” said Rogers.

Odessa Crimestoppers partnered with the Ector County Sheriff’s Office, Odessa Police Department and Texas Rangers to bring you cases that go back years.

“We’re trying with our podcast basically to put you there at that time, you know, some of the people that are listening to this were not even born yet … when some of these things happened,” Rogers said.

“We’re going behind the crime scene tape, we’re talking to the investigators who were there were getting access to the investigators on it now and in some cases, they are letting us look at reports,” said Kelly.

The podcast is in its first season and the first episode takes us to 1996.

KMID Anchor Ozzy Mora: “it says attractive girls needed at the torch club.”

Old ads and digital newspapers are what’s mainly left of the Torch Cub in Odessa that once stood on Kermit Highway and was owned by a well-known member in the area, B.L. King.

Police said he was shot in his home in West Odessa and his case has been cold for 26 years.

The club was reportedly destroyed by a fire sometime after King’s death.

The second episode the podcast looks into, 56-year-old Samuel Jones.

Odessa Police said Jones was found dead in an alley behind a convenience store on North Dixie in 2021.

In a crimestoppers video, a detective with the Odessa Police Department said they found Jones dead sitting and facing the wall. The detective also said he may have been attacked from behind.

Police said the autopsy revealed it was indeed a homicide.

“It’s a sad case, it’s a really sad case,” said Rogers. “He’s got a twin sister … and she had reached out to me right after it happened and said please don’t forget him because he’s homeless.”

After being with Odessa Crimestoppers for more than 35 years, Rogers said all cases are treated the same. She said that’s to find the person or persons responsible of the crime and bring families closure and now she hopes the Behind the Line Podcast will help bring that closure.

“For me the most interesting thing is as far we can tell, we are the first crimestoppers sponsored in the country,” said Kelly.

He said after the podcast trailer came out; they were contacted by the governor’s office.

“And they asked me to present a course at the Texas State Campus Crimestoppers Conference on how to make a podcast based on crimestoppers info,” Kelly said.

We asked Kelly what some of the challenges are doing this podcast.

“The biggest one is going to be figuring out what we can and can’t say we want to preserve the full integrity of the investigation and because above all we want to solve the case we want to bring closures to the families,” he said.

The Behind the Line Podcast is currently working on its third episode about a woman identified as Dorthy Garlintgon. She was found dead in a field northeast of Odessa in 1977. Rogers and Kelly both say since the podcast, people have called in with tips on the B.L. King and Samuel Jones cases. You can download the podcast on Apple, Spotify and pretty much on every podcast app available. Odessa Crimestoppers does ask you call them if you any information that may help solve a case at 432-333-TIPS.