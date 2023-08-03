ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Odessa Police Department is looking to identify an unknown male and female suspect involved in a theft from Sunglass Hut last month.

According to a release from OPD, on July 28th at about 7pm, the two suspects stole around $995 worth of merchandise from the Sunglass Hut, located at 4101 E. 42nd Street.

If you recognize these individuals, or have any information, please contact Detective M. Troglin at 432-284-2012 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference Case #23-9000569. Tips made to Odessa Crime Stoppers that lead to an arrest or case closed may be eligible for a cash reward.