BIG SPRING, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Big Spring Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying and locating the unknown suspect(s) involved in a theft Friday morning, according to a Facebook post by the Howard County Crime Stoppers.

Crime Stoppers says officers with Big Spring Police Department were dispatched to the Sleep Inn, located on the 300 block of NE 12th Street, on July 7th at about 11:58am. Upon arriving, officers learned the unknown suspects appropriated a black in color Big Tex 16′ bumper pull trailer with an Alkita brand pressure washer and a 300–400-gallon water tank at around 10:30am. The equipment and trailer has a combined value of approximately $7,000, according to the post.

If you have any information regarding this case or these suspects, please contact Crime Stoppers at 432-263-8477 (TIPS) or through the P3tips.com software and reference case number 2-23-2144. Tips that lead to an arrest or case closed may be eligible for a cash reward. Tippers remain anonymous and no caller ID is used.