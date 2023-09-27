BIG SPRING, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Big Spring Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying an unknown subject(s) involved in the burglary of a building.

According to a post by the Big Spring Crime Stoppers, on June 23rd at about 11:55pm, officers with Big Spring PD responded to Chaney’s Jewelry, located on the 1700 block of South Gregg, referencing a Burglary.

After arriving on the scene, officers learned multiple subjects entered the building, appropriating about $5,000 worth of property.

Detectives were about to locate security video and identify one subject.

If you recognize these individuals, or have any information, please contact Big Spring Crime Stoppers at 432-263-8477 (TIPS) or through the P3tips.com software and reference case number 2-23-02000.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward to the first person who provides information leading to the arrest of the unidentified subjects. No caller ID is used and tips remain anonymous.