BIG SPRING, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Crime Stoppers is requesting the public’s assistance in locating and identifying an unknown suspect(s) involved in multiple acts of graffiti.

According to a post by the Howard County Crime Stoppers, on August 2nd, Big Spring Police Department officers were dispatched to the Big Spring State Park in reference to graffiti. After arriving, officers learned that the unknown suspects are using spray paint and other marking devices to deface areas of the park.

Crime Stoppers says multiple incidents have been reported and your tip could solve multiple incidents.

If you have any information regarding this case, please contact Crime Stoppers at 432-263-8477 (TIPS) or through the P3tips.com software and reference case number 2-23-02457, 2-23-01906 or 2-23-01519. Crime Stoppers said a cash reward is being offered to the first tipper which leads to an arrest or case closed. Tippers remain anonymous and caller ID is not used.