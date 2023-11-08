BIG SPRING, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Officers with the Big Spring Police Department are investigating a theft that occurred in the 1000 block of East 11th Place late last month.

According to a post by Big Spring Crime Stoppers, at about 8:47am on Tuesday, October 24th, officers responded to reports of a theft on East 11th Place. Upon arriving, officers learned at about 12:37am, the suspect took a Keter drop box which was valued at about $200.

If you recognize this individual, or have any information, please contact Big Spring Crime Stoppers at 432-263-8477 (TIPS) and reference case number 2-23-03502. Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for the first tipper to provide information that leads to the arrest of the suspect in this case.