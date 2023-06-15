ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Odessa Police Department is looking to identify an unknown female suspect involved in a theft at Dollar Tree located at 3120 Andrews Highway.

According to a release, investigation revealed that the victim leaned over to read a price tag when an unknown female took the victim’s purse, containing approximately $2,000. The suspect then left the store and left the scene in a blue Dodge Durango.

If you recognize this individual, or have any information, please contact Detective M. Troglin at 432-284-2012 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference Case #23-0003661. Tips made to Odessa Crime Stoppers that lead to an arrest or case closed may be eligible for a cash reward.