MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland Police Department is looking to identify an unknown male suspect involved in a theft on Thursday.

According to a post by MPD, on August 10th, the male suspect entered the victim’s backyard, located at the 400 block of E. Dormard Avenue, and stole several tools from the shed. In total, the tools are estimated to be valued at about $6,000.

If you recognize this individual, or have any information, please contact Midland Crime Stoppers at 694-TIPS, 1-800-7LOCKUP, or through the P3 TIPS mobile app and reference Midland Police Department case number 230810020. MPD is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for any information that leads to an arrest. Tippers remain anonymous and caller ID is not used.