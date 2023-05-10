ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Odessa Police Department is looking for assistance in an investigation involving a suspect stealing copper wire from a truck.

On April 29th, the unknown male subject stole $400 worth of copper wire from the back of a parked truck in the 1400 block of S. Alleghaney.

If you recognize this person, or have any information, please contact Detective R. Jones at 432-335-4932 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference Case #23-0005063. Tips made to Odessa Crime Stoppers that lead to an arrest or case closed may be eligible for a cash reward.