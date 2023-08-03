ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Odessa Police Department is looking to identify two male suspects who illegally dumped vehicle parts last month.

According to a post by Odessa Crime Stoppers, on July 17th at about 1pm, the suspects were caught dumping the parts in a known illegal dumping area.

If you have any information, or recognize these individuals, please contact Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS or through the P3Tips mobile app. Tips made to Odessa Crime Stoppers that lead to an arrest or case closed may be eligible for a cash reward.