BIG SPRING, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Big Spring Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying and locating an unknown male suspect involved in a theft Tuesday afternoon.

According to a post by the Big Spring Crime Stoppers, on Tuesday, September 19th, Big Spring Police Department responded to the Howard College men’s dorms, located on the 1000 block of Birdwell, referencing a theft.

After arriving, officer learned that at about 12:45pm, an unknown white male took a Del Martin white seat western saddle, which is valued at $3,500. The suspect then left the scene in a silver car, travelling east on 11th Place.

If you recognize this individual, or have any information, please contact Crime Stoppers at 432-263-8477 or through the P3 Tips software and reference case number 2-23-03079. Tips that lead to an arrest regarding this case will be eligible for a cash reward. Caller ID is not used and tippers remain anonymous.