ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Odessa Police Department is investigating an auto burglary that occurred earlier this month at Pojos, located at 2880 Kermit Highway.

According to a release by OPD, investigation revealed the unknown suspects burglarizing the victim’s vehicle, stealing personal information, and later attempting to use the victim’s credit card at Walmart.

If you recognize either of these individuals, or have any information, please contact Detective L. Goodson at 432-335-4942 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference Case #23-0012285. Tips made to Odessa Crime Stoppers which leads to an arrest or case closed may be eligible for a cash reward.