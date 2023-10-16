ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Odessa Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating and identifying an unknown male involved in an auto burglary earlier this month.

According to a release by OPD, on Monday, October 2nd, the suspect burglarized a white Toyota Tundra in the 3900 block of Firenze Street, stealing a silver/brown Kimber pistol which is valued at $1,350.

If you recognize this individual, or have any information, please contact Detective A. Reyes at 432-335-5706 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference Case #23-0011687. Tips made to Odessa Crime Stoppers may be eligible for a cash reward.