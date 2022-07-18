MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – United Way of Midland is hosting the Club Read End of Summer Celebration.

Date: Tuesday, July 19th, 2022

Time: 11:30am-1:30pm

Venue: MLK Center – 2300 Butternut Lane, Midland TX 79705

The event will include music, storytelling, lunch, door prizes, and each 2022 Club Read participant will go home with a new backpack full of school supplies. The Club Read End of Summer Celebration is being made possible in collaboration with XTO Energy, Warren Foundation, Domino’s Pizza, River Fine Arts, El Super Lector, and Triple A & J Collision.

The Club Read Initiative began in 2013 to keep children engaged and reading during the summer to

prevent summer reading loss. Over 200 children are participating in the 2022 program through Boys and

Girls Club of Midland, Casa de Amigos, and Opportunity Tribe – Fun Academ