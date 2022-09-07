ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The United Way of Odessa in partnership with HEB will be hosting their annual HEB Live United Golf Tournament benefiting the United Way of Odessa’s 16 local partner agencies.

The tournament will be takes place this Friday September 9th at Ratliff Ranch Golf Course. First flights tee off is at 8am and second flights tee off is at 1:30pm. Lunch will be provided by HEB. United Way & HEB invites you to join them for this event.







The kickoff to the 2022 Campaign Season has just begun for United Way. This years goal is to raise $1.5 million. The events hosted are one of the ways that they are able to raise money to fund their 16 local nonprofit agencies.