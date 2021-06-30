United Supermarkets, Market Street raise thousands for March of Dimes

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- United Supermarkets and Market Street presented March of Dimes with a check for $50,163 Wednesday.

These funds are part of a larger donation of $227,005 from the United Family to March of Dimes West Texas.

This West Texas campaign, chaired by The United Family President Sidney Hopper, stretches from the Panhandle south to Midland/Odessa, Abilene and San Angelo and east to Wichita Falls and all points in between.

Locally, Market Street store director Todd Hollingsworth chaired the Midland/Odessa March for Babies.

Since 2001, The United Family and its guests have raised more than $1.3 million to support the mission of March of Dimes.

“We are so grateful to The United Family and their guests for the overwhelming support this year,” said Delia Case, executive director for March of Dimes West Texas. “The dollars raised through this campaign will help support our moms and babies across West Texas as we work to identify and tackle their most urgent needs. Our goal is to make a brighter future for all families.”

“We are so proud to be in a position where we can partner with an organization like the March of Dimes,” said Sidney Hopper, president of the United Family. “We know that these funds will further support their mission of fighting for the health of all mothers and babies. The United Family has been a longtime supporter of the March of Dimes mission. We are so proud to be a small part of that mission.”

In Texas, one in nine babies are born preterm, which can lead to life-long health problems. March of Dimes is working in communities to reduce the rising rates of preterm birth.