MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- United Supermarkets donated 1,000 pairs of socks to the Salvation Army of Midland and the Salvation Army of Odessa, both locations receiving 500 pairs each.

This follows its “Pears for Pairs” initiative, marking the fourth year The United Family has helped make this donation in the Permian Basin.

During the fall months of 2022, a portion of the proceeds from the purchase of Rainier fruit pears and apples went to purchasing brand new socks to donate to organizations that support the homeless community.

“For some, a new pair of socks can make a world of difference,” said Joseph Bunting, produce business director for The United Family. “That’s why we are so grateful to once again partner with Rainer Fruits to do this program. We are also thankful to our guests for participating and helping us raise the funds for the socks.”

Thanks to the guests of The United Family and Rainier Fruit, 5,000 pairs of socks will be donated to charitable organizations across Texas. Throughout the four years of the program, United has donated more than 20,000 pairs of socks across Texas.

The following organizations will also receive socks: