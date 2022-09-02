ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – September marks the beginning of the United Family annual MDA “Aisles of Smiles” campaign. The campaign is in place to raise funds and awareness about muscular dystrophy, ALS, and related neuromuscular diseases to benefit the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

In a recent news release, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Albertsons Market, and Amigos can add any dollar amount to their grocery bill from September 1st to September 14th that will go towards the campaign.

The Aisles of Smiles campaign stretches across New Mexico and different parts of Texas. For this campaign, guests have the opportunity to buy items in the store marked with Aisles of Smiles tags across the stores

Organizers say that a portion of the sales from the products specifically marked will go to support MDA’s research on treatments and cures for muscular dystrophy as well as other neuromuscular diseases.

“We are so excited to once again partner with MDA for the Aisles of Smiles program across our

stores” said Sidney Hopper, president of The United Family.

“Every donation empowers children and adults with neuromuscular diseases, especially now that we’re seeing the impact of MDA’s investment in research resulting in treatments. We are proud to support their mission.”