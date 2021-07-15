United Family donates more than 26K rolls of toilet paper to WTFB

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- United Family donated 26,500 rolls of toilet paper to the West Texas Food Bank Thursday.

This donation is part of a larger donation of more than 200,000 rolls of toilet paper to food banks across Texas and New Mexico.

United Families say as communities across the country saw toilet paper fly off shelves last year due to COVID-19, they were reminded of how important even the most basic necessities are for everyone.

WTFB Director Craig Stoker says donations such as this help families extend their already stretched grocery budgets.

“You look at donations like this where, again they’re items that people need but may not have in their budget to shop for. So we’re excited to have donations like this cause again, it helps people extend their budget, so they’re able to put more food on their tables,” Stoker said.