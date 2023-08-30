PERMIAN BASIN, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The United Family, along with vendor partners, have raised $500,000 for 26 non-profit organizations through the annual Jacky Pierce Charity Classic golf tournament, which was held on August 27 and 28.

Checks were presented to the 26 groups in a recognition event before the annual dinner, according to a release from the United Family. The JPCC golf tournament has raised more than $6,000,000 for non-profits across Texas and New Mexico since its inception in the early nineties.

Sidney Hopper, president of The United Family, said this event continues to be a core part of United’s charitable work thanks to the generosity of the company’s vendor partners. Hopper also said this tournament remains special because of the funds’ impact on communities across The United Family’s trade area.

“Making a positive impact on our communities is at the heart of our mission and, after all these years, the Jacky Pierce Charity Classic continues to be a major part of that,” Hopper said. “The non-profit organizations, including The United Way, who benefit from this tournament do an outstanding job of making our communities better. We know these funds will greatly impact the thousands of people they serve.”

“It goes without saying that this tournament would not be the same without the amazing relationships of our vendor partners,” Hopper said. “Not only does this event support an important cause, but it also allows relationships between like-minded companies who are focused on helping their communities grow even more. That’s why it means so much to all of us.”

The first round of the 32nd JPCC tournament was played on the morning of Sunday, August 27, with the remaining four rounds being played on Monday, August 28. More than 600 golfers from across the country hit the links for the charity tournament over the two-day event.

Tournament beneficiaries include: