Buff City Soap is coming to Midland this fall, and it offers quite a unique and interactive experience.

“I have heard a lot of good things about it, says local Rachel Brady. “I was excited.”

The store will be located at the Commons at North Park off of Loop 250 near Midkiff.

Buff City Soap prides itself on making soaps without harsh chemicals or detergents. It’s also plant-based and cruelty-free.

“What makes us unique is that we’re extremely transparent about our ingredients,” says marketing director Julia Evans. “We eliminate all those harsh chemicals that most companies in our space use.”

The new store is also unique in that when people go in, they’ll be able to see employees hand-making the soap.

“You can walk-in at any point and see our soap makers producing product,” says Evans.

Evans says not only can people watch their soap being made, but they can do some creating of their own.

“Kids and adults love making the bath bombs,” says Evans. “They sit right at our counter, we teach them how to make it. they do it all themselves, and then they take it home.”

Evans says the bath bomb classes are great for events like corporate outings and bachelorette parties.

The soap is also good for people with sensitive skin, and they also make laundry detergent.

Locals told us they’re excited for when it opens.

“I think that’s a great idea to bring in,” says local Lawrence Jaramillo.

Evans says you can catch the store employees making the soap 2 to 3 times a week.

We’ll keep you updated when an exact opening date is set.