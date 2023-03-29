MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland Police Department is looking for a female who caused thousands of dollars of damages to the 3323 N. Midland Dr. WingStop location.

On March 9th, a female was unhappy about the store’s policy on showing a credit card for online purchases. She was not the person on the card, as it was a male’s name. The manager attempted to calm her down when the female pushed the cash register and attempted to go behind the counter to confront the manager. She then damaged all the cash registers, to include the phones, before leaving the business.

If you have any information about this person or the case, please contact Midland Crime Stoppers at 694-TIPS or using the P3 TIPS mobile app and reference case number 230313301. If your tip leads to an arrest or case solved, you may be eligible for a $1,000 cash reward.