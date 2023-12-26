MARTIN COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Martin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after reports of what was believed to be a body Friday evening.

According to a post by MCSO, shortly after 6pm on Friday, December 22nd, a caller informed the Sheriff’s Office with what was later to be determined to be the remains of an unidentified body.

MCSO says it appears the body was disposed of here and the location did not appear to have been a crime scene. No further information is currently available until an autopsy can be completed.

The Texas Rangers have been brought in to assist with the investigation.