MIDLAND-ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – For more than 2 years, CEO Willie Taylor at Permian Basin Workforce Solutions has seen a drastic change in both Midland and Odessa unemployment rates.

Taylor has worked for Permian Basin Workforce Solutions for more than 50 years and says he’s proud to serve the 17 counties that the company services.

As of December 2021, Taylor states that the unemployment rate in Midland was at 4.1% and in Odessa, the unemployment rate was at 5.6%, he says that these numbers are a reflection of what the workforce looks like after recovering from COVID-19.

“We didn’t see that large influx of people coming back and that’s one of the reasons I’m saying that I think people started looking at other ways that they become independent to make money and so I’m not saying people are not into the workforce. They may be independent or working for themselves…people found ways to make money,” says Taylor.

Taylor believes that one of the reasons people aren’t returning to the workforce at a rapid rate is due to the lack of benefits and resources at certain hiring agencies, he says that things like childcare, good health care, and other benefits are what tend to entice people to work for a company.

Permian Basin Workforce Solutions steps in to help those job seekers who are ready to enter the workforce by offering grants and other resources.

“The board currently we’re running about $50 million dollars in the budget and 70% of those are childcare dollars and so we can provide childcare assistance to folks who really want to return to work. Then we have workforce dollars and those dollars help people get into training for jobs” says Taylor.

Taylor says that the Permian Basin is a job seeker market and despite the effects that the pandemic had on the economy, he’s hopeful that a sense of normalcy will return to the workplace.

For more information on Permian Basin Workforce Solutions and the resources they offer, click here.