ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- An undercover sting resulted in the arrest of two women late last month. Doan Nguyen has been charged with Massage Therapy License Violation. Kanchana Curtis has been charged with Prostitution and Massage Therapy License Violation.
According to an affidavit, on March 31, undercover detectives went to a massage business at 709 N County Road West to inspect the business. When they arrived, Curtis agreed to perform sexual acts in exchange for $300. Further, detectives said neither woman could provide an active license for massage therapy issued by the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulations.
Both women were taken into custody where they remain behind bars as of Monday. Nguyen’s bond has been set at $500, Curtis’ bond has been set at $1,000.
The two arrests come on the heels of a larger operation conducted earlier in March. In that two-day operation targeting prostitution, OPD arrested six people and seized about $23,000 worth of illegal proceeds. Those arrested during that sting were:
- Soo Cho, 52, associated with a business at 1706 W. 8th Street. Charged with Prostitution.
- Paweena Thachi, 47, associated with a business at 709 North County Rd West. Charged with Prostitution.
- Vilaysouk Phommachanch, 55, associated with a business at 709 North County Rd. West. Charged with Prostitution.
- Shuyuan Guan, 62, associated with a business at 1603 E. 8th Street. Charged with Prostitution.
- Li Tain, 49, associated with a business at 6128 East Ridge. Charged with Violation of a Massage Therapy License.
- Cuijun Wang, 42, associated with a business at 232 East 52nd Street. Charged with Violation of a Massage Therapy License.