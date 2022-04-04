ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- An undercover sting resulted in the arrest of two women late last month. Doan Nguyen has been charged with Massage Therapy License Violation. Kanchana Curtis has been charged with Prostitution and Massage Therapy License Violation.

According to an affidavit, on March 31, undercover detectives went to a massage business at 709 N County Road West to inspect the business. When they arrived, Curtis agreed to perform sexual acts in exchange for $300. Further, detectives said neither woman could provide an active license for massage therapy issued by the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulations.

Both women were taken into custody where they remain behind bars as of Monday. Nguyen’s bond has been set at $500, Curtis’ bond has been set at $1,000.



From left to right: Nguyen, Curtis

The two arrests come on the heels of a larger operation conducted earlier in March. In that two-day operation targeting prostitution, OPD arrested six people and seized about $23,000 worth of illegal proceeds. Those arrested during that sting were: