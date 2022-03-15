MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – In an effort to help refugees in Ukraine some of the top tennis players across the nation have teamed up with the Racquets for Refugees fundraiser auction in support of the number 3 female Ukrainian tennis player in the world, Elina Svitolina. Bob and Mike Bryan, former number one doubles team is working alongside the Bush Tennis Center in Midland in support of Svitolina’s efforts to provide aid to refugees in Ukraine.

Elina Svitolina at Bush Tennis Center

Elina Svitolina with Tim Stallard and with parents launching her foundation in Kiev

The Bryans and Svitolina have made trips to the Bush Tennis Center in the past to support the Bush ACE Outreach program. After seeing the work that Bush ACE Outreach Program does for the community, Svitolina decided to start her own foundation. With everything going on in Ukraine, the Bryan brothers stepped up to help Svitolina aid the people of Ukraine.

We spoke to Executive Director Tim Stallard who says that the Racquets for Refugees fundraiser auction has caught the attention of tournaments like Wimbledon, the Australian Open, and the Clay Court finals, who’ve all donated tickets to the cause. Stallard, who has visited Kyiv, says that after his visit a few years ago he made a special connection with the people of Ukraine.

“It’s been really neat to go over there see the people meet the people, I just felt so much love that they just loved America and they value their freedom and it’s been really tough to watch what they’re going through,” says Stallard.

The Bush Tennis Center is working with top tennis players on an upcoming event in Austin on March 21st to help the efforTs of Racquets for Refugees.

Within a matter of weeks, the tennis center has received auctioned autographed items from tennis players like Roger Federer, Naomi Osaka, and more.

We spoke with Bob Bryan and he says that the tennis community is like a big family, and when he heard about Svitolina’s efforts of helping her country Ukraine, Bryan didn’t think twice about stepping in through the Racquets for Refugees fundraising auction.

“We’ve all gotten to know Elina Svitolina shes a great player from the Ukraine top 5 in the world she’s done amazing things on the tour she’s such a nice girl, we’re all heartbroken to hear her story and the story of the Ukrainian people,” says Bryan,

For people who’d like to donate to the cause, you can do so by clicking here or text r4rukraine to 566-51.