WASHINGTON D.C. (KMID/KPEJ) – U.S. Senators John Cornyn (R-TX), Chris Coons (D-DE), Tom Cotton (R-AR), Bill Cassidy (R-LA), and Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) have introduced the Fentanyl Safe Testing and Overdose Prevention Act, which aims to help prevent deaths from fentanyl poisoning through increased access to fentanyl test strips.

“Fentanyl is ravaging Texas communities, and poisonings among children and teenagers have skyrocketed in recent years given the rise in fake prescription pills containing this deadly drug,” said Sen. Cornyn. “This legislation would help prevent deaths due to fentanyl poisoning by giving people the tools to identify it, and I urge my colleagues to pass it without delay.”

According to a release from Sen. Cornyn’s office, 68% of the 107,081 reported drug overdose deaths in 2022 were from synthetic opioids, primarily fentanyl. Xylazine, a non-opiate sedative and muscle relaxant, has also been increasingly found in fentanyl products, with the percentage of fentanyl-involved deaths with xylazine detected increasing 276% from January of 2019 to June of 2022, according to the release.

“Over 100,000 Americans died from drug deaths last year, many after ingesting fentanyl. This legislation will help prevent overdoes by making it easier for medical clinics and individuals to rapidly test illegal drugs to find out if they have fentanyl in them,” said Sen. Cotton. “This alone will not solve the drug crisis we face, but it will help prevent overdoses by people who didn’t realize fentanyl was in the drugs they took.”

In March, the Drug Enforcement Administration, or DEA, Administrator said, “xylazine is making the deadliest drug threat our country has ever faced, fentanyl, even deadlier.” The release says the DEA found that six out of ten fentanyl-laced fake prescription pills analyzed in 2022 contain a potentially lethal dose of fentanyl.

“The fentanyl and xylazine crisis is inflicting unspeakable harm on communities in Delaware and across America. We must promote the use of tools that can prevent unnecessary tragedies,” said Sen. Coons. “I am proud to introduce this bipartisan bill with Sen. Cornyn and my colleagues to make expressly clear under federal law what is already commonsense: testing strips save lives and should be readily and legally accessible throughout the country.”

“The fentanyl crisis has been exacerbated by the fact that too often those harmed by this deadly substance do not even realize that they are ingesting it. By making it clear that communities can use life saving fentanyl testing strips” said Sen. Klobuchar. “Our legislation will help ensure better detection of this dangerous substance and prevent avoidable tragedies.”

Cornyn’s office says this legislation would help prevent overdose deaths by giving people the ability to know if a drug or pill has been mixed with fentanyl. Numerous state legislators have shown support for these measures, according to the release, with the Texas House of Representatives passing a similar bill with a vote of 143-2.