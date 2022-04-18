PRESIDIO, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The U.S Border Patrol Big Bend Sector took to Facebook on Friday to announce the arrest of an undocumented immigrant. Agents from Presidio station arrested a non-citizen from Mexico, south of Presidio.

The post made on Facebook states that during the processing of the suspect, agents found out the suspect in custody is wanted for failing to appear on a conviction for Aggravated Sexual Assault out of Brewster County Sheriff’s Office.

The subject is being sent to the Big Bend Sector Prosecutions Office.