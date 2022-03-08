Oil rig in Midland, Texas. (Nexstar Photo/Maggie Glynn)

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – President Biden announced a ban on Russian oil and other energy imports today. The announcement came as Ukraine moves into day 12 of the Russian invasion conflict. But, how does this effect the Permian Basin and oil production in West Texas?

“We’re banning all imports of Russian oil and gas energy. That means Russian oil will no longer be acceptable in U.S. ports and the American people will deal another powerful blow to (Russian President Vladimir) Putin’s war machine.” -President Joe Biden

Across the US

According to the US Energy Information Administration, petroleum and natural gas remain the most consumed sources of energy in the United States, and will through 2050. The United States imported more than 20.4 million barrels of crude and refined products a month on average from Russia in 2021, about 8% of U.S. liquid fuel imports. The ban is expected to send already high gasoline prices and inflation soaring.

Biden predicted prices would rise further as a result of “Putin’s war,” but pledged to do all he could to minimize the impact on the American people. He also warned U.S. gas companies against exploiting the situation to engage in profiteering or price gouging.

How the rest of the world is responding

Our European allies are more reliant on Russian oil than the U.S. is. In an effort to “crater” Russia with it’s sanctions, Britain announced shortly before Biden’s remarks that it would phase out the import of Russian oil and gas by the end of 2022. This “phasing out” would give the market and businesses enough time to find alternatives to the imports, which make up 8% of demand.

Britain’s Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Kwasi Kwarteng said, “The government will also work with companies through a new Taskforce on Oil to support them to make use of this period in finding alternative supplies.”

But, will this be enough (without the rest of Europe and Asia participating in the ban) to have an impact on Russia? The U.S. Energy Information Administration provides data which explains that the U.S. only accounted for 1% of Russia’s Crude oil exports in 2020. Europe and Asia accounted for 48% and 42%, making it clear that without their participation, this will likely not have the impact that the President is expecting.

What does Texas have to say about it?

KMID ABC Big 2 spoke to Derek Zubeldia, the Republican candidate for Texas State Senate District 29 and President of Zubeldia Energy Services, LLC. Zubeldia explained that, aside from the current oil embargo, the private sector had already self sanctioned and was already at 0% purchasing oil from Russia. At this point, Putin is threatening $300/barrel. As a result, several production companies have begun to increase production in the Permian Basin and Delaware Basin (located in Reeves County). For example, Chevron has already increased production to 60k barrels/day. Zubeldia expects that, with a scarcity in production equipment such as pipes and drilling rigs, the price per barrel will continue to climb until we are able to stabilize production.

When asked about the leases that President Biden mentioned in his address today Zubeldia had this to say: “The restrictions implemented by the Biden administration at the beginning of his tenure, have decreased production by oilfield companies in the U.S. Under pressure from environmental agencies, the current administration levied restrictions that make it less likely for exploration in the leased sites that the President mentioned in his address today.”

However, Texas holds the largest and most productive oilfield in the world and Zubeldia believes we are not utilizing this to the best of our abilities. “The President is currently out scouting for oil in other countries through OPEC and the middle east.”

“Our long term goal should be to provide 100% of our oil and gas from our own reserves and to eventually supply Europe and our other allies with it’s oil.” -Derek Zubeldia (President Zubeldia Energy Services, LLC.)

Texas has a long relationship with oil and gas. There is a sense, particularly in the Permian Basin, that everything is going to be ok.