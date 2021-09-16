TxDOT warning drivers to be mindful of traffic direction near Midkiff road project

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- The Texas Department of Transportation says it is seeing an alarmingly high number of motorists turning the wrong way on service roads between West Loop 250 and Midkiff Road amid ongoing road work.

TxDOT says there are signs on the side streets alerting drivers to turn right. Most, if not all, driveways are marked for one-way direction

The flow of traffic for this area is as follows:

North Frontage Road – turn right out of driveways/side streets to go westbound.

South Frontage Road – turn right out of driveways/side streets to go eastbound.

Area law enforcement will increase patrols in the area during peak hours.