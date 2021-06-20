TxDot urging driver safety

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – As we inch closer to the Fourth of July weekend, TxDot increases its efforts to keep roadways safe.

TxDot reports that nearly 1 in 5 accidents in 2020, were related to distracted driving. In 2017 Texas became hands-free meaning that if you decide to pick up your phone the second it vibrates while operating a motor vehicle you can receive up to a $200 ticket.

No text message is worth risking your life or others. We spoke with local drivers and they say safety while driving is their top priority.

“Safe driving is mandatory. It’s a lot of dangerous people out here that drink and drive and stuff through the holidays.”

From texting to eating while driving, TxDot says that all distractions are dangerous and can impact both as well as passengers.

Talk. Text. Crash is a campaign developed by TxDot committed to saving lives and reducing crashes. Taking your eyes off the road can put your life and others at risk.

TxDot recommends that if you need to make a call or send a quick text, pull off the road safely and come to a complete stop before you talk or text.

One local driver encourages people to take their time when getting to their destinations safely.

“You’re not gonna get there any faster. Please be conscious and cognizant of people around you and do the speed limit.”

Before you get on the road, check out these safe driving tips.