MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Texas Department of Transportation will be restriping the Interstate 20 Eastbound Service Road at State Highway 349 Wednesday evening.

According to TxDOT, from 6pm to 2am, the service road will be restriped to have 3 eastbound lanes approaching SH 349, one left turn lane, one through lane, and one right turn lane. TxDOT says this is to provide relief for drive time congestion.

Drivers should watch for slow moving vehicles in the work zone this evening.