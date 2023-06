MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- On Wednesday, June 28th from 8pm to 5am, I-20 westbound main lane traffic will be shifted to the service road area, according to a release by the Texas Department of Transportation.

Alternating left and right westbound lane closures are to be expected between Cotton Flat and just west of Midkiff road before the shifting of lanes. This is due to striping operations.

Drivers are being advised to watch for slow moving traffic and construction vehicles.