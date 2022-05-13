PECOS, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A new traffic signal paid for by the City of Pecos is going into operation this month. TxDOT reported that the traffic signals are at U.S. Highway 285 and Lincoln Street, which is a quarter-mile north of I-20 ramps that tie into Highway 285.

In a recent news release, the Pecos City Council requested that the lights go into all red flashing mode starting next week May 16th. The traffic signals are scheduled to go into regular green-yellow-red operation starting Monday, May 23rd. According to the news release, it cost $368,590 to design and install the traffic signals.

The City of Pecos handled the project from creation to completion and has been working with TxDOT since it is on a state-maintained road.