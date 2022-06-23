PERMIAN BASIN, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – To educate the public about safe driving practices specifically in the energy sector, TxDOT is hosting its “Be Safe. Drive Smart” campaign this weekend in both Odessa and Fort Stockton.

Odessa District Public Information Officer, Gene Powell will host the first event in Odessa, this Saturday, June 25th at Walmart on JBS Parkway. The outreach event kicks off at 11 am and ends at 3 pm.

In Fort Stockton, the community is invited to learn more about safe driving habits on Sunday, June 26th at Walmart on 2610 W Dickinson Blvd, from 11 am to 3 pm. Both events will f eature an interactive “Road Show” trailer exhibit.