MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- As part of their annual “Click It or Ticket” campaign, the Texas Department of Transportation will be traveling across the state, urging citizens to buckle their seatbelts next time they get in the car.

As part of the tour, TxDOT will be dangling truck in the air by only a seatbelt, showing how powerful buckling up can be.

According to a release by TxDOT, wearing a seatbelt reduces the risk of dying in a vehicle crash by up to 45%, yet many drivers and passengers still choose not to wear one.

In addition, law enforcement agencies across Texas will be stepping up enforcement of the state’s seat belt laws from May 22 through June 4.

According to TxDOT, the National Highway Safety Administration estimates that the “Click It or Ticket” initiative has already saved more than 7,399 lives, and prevented more than 120,000 serious injuries. These efforts have also resulted in $28.5 billion in economic savings since it began in 2002.

The event will be at The Tailgate in Midland on Saturday, May 27th, from 7pm to 11pm.