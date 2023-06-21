MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- TxDOT will be closing a portion of the right-hand land of westbound I-20 as well a portion of the south frontage road Wednesday and Thursday night.

According to a post by the Texas Department of Transportation, the westbound right lane of Interstate 20 between Cotton Flat Road and Midland Drive will be closed Wednesday and Thursday night, from 8pm to 5am. Crews will be relocating safety barriers.

The south frontage road between Jasmine Drive and Midkiff Road will also be closed nightly from 7pm to 5am for paving operations.

Drivers are being asked to obey warning signs and watch for slow moving vehicles in the area.