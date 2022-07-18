ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Starting today, TxDOT will begin work on sections of FM 307 along with SH 176, U.S 285, SH 17, and Interstate 20 for a seal coat project.

According to TxDOT, a district crumb rubber seal coat project will begin this week and cover approximately 120 miles of roads in 5 counties during the next 2 months.

In a recent news release, the Odessa District seal coats select roads as part of a program to prolong the life of the roads. TxDOT says that seal coating offers 3 major benefits such as protecting the road base by keeping water from seeping in, sealing cracks and stopping them from spreading; and it provides a new surface that improves safety.

Drivers are urged to find alternate routes if possible and avoid work zones as work is being completed. Be prepared to see loose rocks after work is completed as well.

TxDOT says that drivers can expect to see pilot cars and flaggers due to necessary lane closures and expect wait times depending on the amount of traffic.

Drivers can also expect slower speeds during construction.

TxDOT says that the contractor is scheduled to start on Highway 285 and work eastward, and each location will take 2 to 4 days to apply the seal coat. The seal coat locations include:

-US 285 in Pecos County from 0.3 miles south of FM 1776 to BI-10 in Fort Stockton.

-SH 17 in Reeves County from BI-20 to FM 869 south of Pecos.

-I-20 in Reeves County from mm 9 to mm 32 Salt Draw Bridge just west of FM 869.

-FM 307 in Midland County from FM 1379 to SH 137.

-SH 176 in Martin County from Andrews County line to Howard County line.

-SH 176 in Andrews County from SH 115 on the east side of Andrews to the Martin County line.

According to the recent news release, Cox Paving of Texas Inc. of Blanco won the project with a bid of a little more than $7.4 million.