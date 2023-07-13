ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Texas Department of Transportation will be hosting a virtual public meeting regarding proposed improvements to Loop 338 from E. Yukon Road to US 385 N. in Ector County.

The proposed improvements include widening Loop 338, within the project limits, from a four-lane divided highway to a four-lane freeway with frontage roads in each direction for approximately 5 miles. Additionally, a 10-foot shared-use path would be constructed to accommodate cyclists and pedestrians on the outside of the frontage roads. Overpasses would also be constructed at Grandview Avenue, 87th Street, and 100th Street.

The virtual meeting will provide an opportunity for the public to review the proposed improvements and other information. TxDOT says comments can be submitted online or by mail. Comments must be received or postmarked by Friday, August 11, 2023. The virtual meeting will be conducted in English. If you need special accommodations, please leave a message at (210) 864-0049 no later than 4pm, Monday, July 24th.