AUSTIN, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Texas Department of Transportation is inviting the public to weigh in on the projects proposed in their communities as part of TxDOT’s new 10-year transportation plan.

TxDOT is seeking public input on the draft 2024 Unified Transportation Program (UTP) to help guide transportation projects over the next decade as the Texas population continues to grow, according to a release from TxDOT.

The draft 2024 UTP comes with a total of $100 billion, which is $15 billion more than the plan from 2023. TxDOT says the increase mainly comes from growth in revenues from Proposition 1, which was passed in the 2015 legislative session, generated by oil and gas severance fees dedicated to highway improvements.

“The UTP is TxDOT’s road map to developing projects across the state,” said TxDOT Executive Director Marc Williams. “It’s important to work with our transportation partners and hear from the public to guide transportation improvements that address congestion and enhance safety.”

Projects in the UTP aim to improve safety, address congestion and connectivity, and preserve roadways for Texas drivers. The UTP also aims to address public transportation, maritime, aviation, rail, freight and international trade, as well as bicycle and pedestrian connectivity.

The draft 2024 UTP public comment period begins on Friday, July 7th and ends on Monday, August 7th at 4pm. Multiple ways to comment are available to the public throughout the process, all of which can be found on the TxDOT website under the “Public Involvement section.” Recordings and presentations from each meeting and hearing will also be available.

The UTP is updated annually, and TxDOT says it’s working with transportation partners to identify projects to be included. Public comments and feedback are a very important part of the development of the plan, according to the release. UTP fact sheets are available in English and Spanish, providing an overview of the program.