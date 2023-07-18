TEXAS (KMID/KPEJ)- The Texas Department of Transportation said speed is the number one contributing factor in traffic crashes throughout the state. In response, TxDOT is partnering with law enforcement on its “Be Safe. Drive Smart.” campaign to urge motorists to slow down.

Last year, a third of the people killed on the road were in a crash that involved speed. This translates to 1,469 lives that were lost on Texas roads in speed-related crashes.

“Getting to your destination two or three minutes faster just isn’t worth the risk of a crash and causing harm to yourself or others,” said TxDOT Executive Director Marc Williams. “Motorists who observe the speed limit and match their driving to road and weather conditions can help prevent crashes.”

TxDOT’s speeding awareness campaign coincides with Operation Slowdown, a statewide, high-visibility speed enforcement period. From July 14 through July 30, Texas law enforcement agencies are stepping up efforts to get drivers to slow down or pay up.

Smart, safe driving means more than following the speed limit. TxDOT has these safety tips for drivers:

Match your speed to road conditions if there’s bad weather or you’re driving through a work zone.

Slow down and allow for more distance to stop when traffic is heavy, or roads are slick.

Watch for road signs alerting you of reduced speed limits ahead.

“Be Safe. Drive Smart.” is a key component of #EndTheStreakTX, a broader social media and word-of-mouth effort that encourages drivers to make safer choices while behind the wheel to help end the streak of daily deaths. Nov. 7, 2000, was the last deathless day on Texas roadways.