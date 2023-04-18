PERMIAN BASIN (KMID/KPEJ)- April 17th through the 21st is National Work Zone Awareness Week and Texas has thousands of active work zones, which means that it is especially important for travelers to be smart and careful going to where they may be going especially with the amount of construction happening around the Permian Basin.

According to TxDOT, there are 39 road construction projects in Ector County and 35 in Midland County already underway or beginning soon.

In 2022, more than 25,000 traffic crashes occurred in work zones across Texas, resulting in 205 deaths, while it is a 16% decrease in traffic fatalities over the previous year, there was also another 788 people who were seriously injured. Of the 205 deaths, 175 were motorists and vehicle passengers, 27 were pedestrians, 2 bicyclists, and 1 roadside construction worker.

Speeding and driver inattention were among the leading causes of work zone crashes.

Work zones can present a different and challenging environment to navigate. Motorists often encounter uneven pavement, narrow lanes, concrete barriers, slow-moving heavy equipment and vehicles that make sudden stops. TxDOT suggests the following tips when driving through work zones:

Slow down. Follow the posted work zone speed limits, and adjust your driving to the conditions

Pay attention. Avoid distractions, keep your mind on the road and put your phone away

Don’t tailgate. Give yourself room to stop in a hurry. Rear end collisions are the most common kind of work zone crashes.

Watch out for road crews. The only protective gear they wear is reflective clothing, a hard hat, and safety boots. They want to get home safely too.

Allow extra time. Road construction can slow things down. Count on it and plan on it.

TxDOT reminds drivers of the state’s Move Over/Slow Down law, which requires drivers to move over a lane or reduce their speed to 20 mph below the posted speed limit when approaching a TxDOT vehicle, emergency vehicle, law enforcement, tow truck, or utility vehicle stopped with flashing lights activated on the roadside or shoulder. Violation of this law can result in a fine of up to $2,000.

Also, don’t forget that traffic fines also double when workers are present.

More information can be found on the TxDOT website.