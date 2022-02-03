PERMIAN BASIN (Nexstar) – With winter conditions being felt across the Basin, TxDOT has a few recommendations for drivers headed out the door.

If you have to leave your home, make sure to drive slow. TxDOT says that posted speed limits are based on normal road conditions and weather conditions but not winter road conditions. When following behind drivers on the road, be sure to keep at least 3 feet of distance between you and the other cars. If your vehicle starts to slide, take your foot off the gas pedal or brakes and let your car gradually slow down. Steer into the direction that your sliding towards until you have regained full control of the vehicle. Then straighten your vehicle.

Local drivers, we spoke to say that if you don’t have to leave the house, it’s better to stay inside.

“I don’t think the roads are that bad but I did wait until like later to get on just because in the morning people are more susceptible to be careless,” says Jessica Guevara.