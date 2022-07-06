PERMIAN BASIN, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Texas Department of Transportation has a new campaign that reminds drivers to share the road. TxDOT says that in energy production areas like the Permian Basin, crashes between passenger vehicles and 18-wheelers and other large trucks lead to serious injuries or worse.

According to a recent news release, drivers are especially at risk in Texas’s energy sectors because oil and gas activity brings an increase in traffic and larger trucks to the area along with surrounding communities.

Just last year, more than 79,000 traffic crashes happened in the state’s 5 major energy production areas including the Permian Basin, which resulted in 1,119 deaths.

TxDOT says that a major reason why deadly crashes continue to happen is because of failure to control speed and distracted driving.

In an effort to keep our roadways safe, TxDOT asks drivers to leave room between you and large trucks such as big rigs and 18-wheelers.

Here are a few safety tips that TxDOT recommends drivers follow to avoid crashes, especially in areas that have a high number of accidents.

•Stay away from a truck’s “No Zones,” or blind spot areas in which crashes are more likely to occur. No Zones include areas along each side of the truck, the space up to 20 feet in front of the cab, and the area up to 200 feet behind the trailer.

•Don’t tailgate. Maintain a safe following distance. Be sure you can see the driver in the truck’s side mirror.

•Pass trucks safely by waiting until you can see both truck headlights in your rearview mirror before moving back into your lane. Pass a truck only when it’s legal and safe.

•Never cross behind a truck that is backing up. The truck driver cannot see you, and you risk being hit.

•Don’t squeeze between a truck and the curb. Trucks make wide right turns, and the driver may not see you.

For more tips on how to stay safe on the road, click here.