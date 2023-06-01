AUSTIN, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Distracted driving is on the rise, according to the Texas Department of Transportation, with distracted driving deaths up by 10% in Texas in 2022. Around one in every six crashes on Texas roadways last years was attributed to distracted driving.

“Distracted driving is a choice, and it has devastating consequences for communities,” said TxDOT Executive Director Marc Williams. “Texting, adjusting audio or navigation systems, or scrolling on a social media site can wait until you’re safely parked. We’re urging Texans to make the right choice and put the phone away.”

Karin Zaltsman of San Antonio lost her teenage daughter when a driver made the decision to take his eyes off the road while driving. TxDOT is sharing the Zaltsman family’s story of losing 13-year-old Emily as part of the “Talk. Text. Crash.” distracted awareness campaign through the month of June, reminding Texans to keep their eyes up and phones down while driving.

She was described as funny, smart, and driven, yet Emily’s life was cut short due to the one driver’s decision to text and drive.

“Emily didn’t die in an accident,” said Karin Zaltsman of her late daughter. “Emily died in a crash that could have been prevented.”

Emily is one of more than 2,000 people killed on Texas roadways due to distracted drivers since 2017, according to the release.

TxDOT says distracted driving is 100% preventable and offers tips to help drivers steer clear of potentially dangerous situations:

Always give driving your full attention, any distraction is dangerous.

Put your phone away, turn it off or use an app or phone settings to block texts and calls while driving.

Pull off the road entirely and come to a complete stop before you use your phone.

Tell friends, family and coworkers you won’t respond to texts or calls while driving.

Avoid eating or drinking until you are parked.

Not only incredibly dangerous, but since September 1, 2017, it has been illegal to read, write, or send a text while driving in Texas, and violators can face a fine up to $200.