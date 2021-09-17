TxDOT projects will improve three intersections

ECTOR/MIDLAND COUNTY (Nexstar)- A project to improve three intersections in Ector and Midland counties is scheduled to begin the week of September 20.

The most notable improvement will be the addition of traffic signals on FM 307 at FM 1379 near Greenwood Elementary. Concrete medians will also be installed in front of Greenwood Elementary to improve safety in the area. Some sidewalks will also be placed along both FM 307 and FM 1379 to improve pedestrian safety.

The intersection of East Loop 338 and Highway 191 in Odessa will also be improved. Southbound East Loop 338 will get longer left turn lanes to allow for traffic queuing and improve traffic flow. The eastbound and westbound lanes of the Highway 191 service roads will also get additional lanes to provide a dedicated left turn lane on the inside, a middle lane that offers through traffic or a left turn option, and an outside lane that is a dedicated through lane.

The intersection at FM 1788 and FM 1787 will also see improvements. The roads will be widened to add right turn lanes and acceleration lanes of about 2,000 feet in all four directions. It is important to note that all traffic will still need to obey the all-way stop condition.

The project will begin at East Loop 338 the week of September 20. Work in that location is expected to take about four months. FM 307 will be the second phase and take about five months. FM 1788/FM 1787 will be last and take about four months.