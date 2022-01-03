MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – A major highway project that TxDOT originally started in October of 2021 and got suspended because of errors in the traffic control plan is back up and running today.

The project will improve westbound highway 191 between west loop 250 and highway 158. Highway 191 will also have relocated ramps such as braided ramps and reverse ramps.

Braided ramps include eastbound highway 191 moving the exit ramp further west. According to TxDOT, the highway project is a months-long project created to improve the flow of traffic and reduce merging conflicts.

TxDOT expects the project to be done by mid-January of 2023.