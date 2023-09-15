AUSTIN, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Around 46% of all car seats are misused according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, with more than 72 children younger than 8 years old being killed in traffic crashes in Texas last year, and 16 of those unrestrained at the time of the crash. The Texas Department of Transportation looks to change those statistics as National Child Passenger Safety Week quickly approaches, beginning on September 17th and running until the 23rd.

“It’s extremely important that parents schedule a car seat check today,” said TxDOT Executive Director Marc Williams. “Ensuring car seats are installed correctly is one of the most important things a parent or caregiver can do to protect the smallest occupants in a crash.”

Mandy Watson was going to lunch with her 11-month-old and 5-year-old more than a decade ago, when she was involved in a head-on crash.

“Immediately after the crash, I climbed in the back seat. In that moment I knew it worked. I knew their car seats did everything they were supposed to do, because they were still intact, still in place, and I could hear my babies crying,” said Watson.

TxDOT says Watson had been trained properly to secure her children in their car seats, preventing an unthinkable tragedy.

The Department of Transportation’s “Save Me With a Seat” campaign invites parents to schedule a free car seat safety check through their website, entering their ZIP code to find the nearest traffic safety specialist in the area. TxDOT offers free car seat safety checks all year.

During September, the campaign will include the “Are You Ready for Takeoff?” interactive educational experience, making stops in eight Texas cities, and reminding parents of the importance of always buckling up their children.

With the “Save Me With a Seat” campaign, drivers are reminded that Texas law requires all children under 8, or shorter than 4 feet, 9 inches, to be in a car seat whenever they ride in a passenger vehicle. Failure to properly restrain a child can result in a ticket of up to $250.